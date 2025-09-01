An American national by the name of Andrew Smith was named as a tourism ambassador of Ayia Napa after making 100 visits to the town in the last 40 years, the Ayia Napa municipality said.

“Andrew Smith of the United Stats has made over 100 visits to Ayia Napa over the past 40 years, a place he has loved deeply not only for its golden-sand beaches and vibrant nightlife, but for the hospitality of its people,” the municipality said.

It added Ayia Napa has “become [Smith’s] second home” as a “destination where he finds joy, inspiration and relaxation.”

Ayia Napa deputy mayor Antonis Christou bestowed the title unto Smith at a ceremony, honouring him a commemorative plaque.

During the ceremony, Christou thanked Smith for his dedication to visiting the area and said he has become a “living ambassador of Ayia Napa all over the world”.

“Smith has become an active member of the Ayia Napa family,” he added.