A 20-year-old British woman has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm after an incident of assault in the Sovereign Base Areas (SBA).

She has appeared before a bases court, with the defendant due to appear again on September 22 to enter a plea, the SBA said.

The woman has been released on bail.

The incident reportedly took place two weeks ago near the Akrotiri base.

A 19-year-old British woman was injured during what has been described as a violent altercation in a bar. According to the Daily Mail, she sustained an injury running from her eye to her neck.

Sources close to the case said the injuries could have been far worse, calling it fortunate that neither her eye nor an artery was struck.

The younger woman was said to be a military dependant, while the one charged is reportedly the daughter of a previous commander of RAF Akrotiri who has since been transferred to a post at RAF High Wycombe in Buckinghamshire.

The family were recently pictured together in Cyprus at a family wedding.