In every crypto cycle, a question dominates Twitter threads and Discord rooms: which token will be the next to break the $1 barrier? Retail traders often turn to familiar names like Dogecoin (DOGE) or Polygon (MATIC), but the conversation is quietly shifting. A growing wave of investors is pointing to Mutuum Finance (MUTM), a DeFi lending platform still in presale, that shows a pathway to hit the milestone faster than established tokens.

Unlike meme coins that rely on hype, or scaling tokens that compete with entrenched players, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is positioning itself as a utility-first project. Its foundation in decentralized lending and staking lays the groundwork for organic adoption. For those asking is crypto a good investment in 2025, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) represents one of the few projects combining tangible product design with the asymmetric upside usually associated with early BTC or ETH.

How Mutuum Finance (MUTM) works and why it matters

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) will be a decentralized platform designed to bring fluidity and accessibility to lending and borrowing. By offering two primary modes—P2C (peer-to-contract) for more stable assets and P2P (peer-to-peer) for speculative tokens—Mutuum Finance (MUTM) will accommodate a wide range of risk appetites while building core liquidity reserves.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) introduces two lending models built for different risk profiles. In the Peer-to-Contract (P2C) model, users deposit stablecoins or blue-chip crypto into protocol contracts, where funds are pooled and automatically allocated to borrowers based on collateral ratios. This creates a predictable and transparent lending environment. In contrast, the Peer-to-Peer (P2P) model targets higher-risk tokens, allowing lenders and borrowers to negotiate terms directly. While it opens the door to more aggressive yields, it also requires greater risk tolerance.

For example, a P2C lender depositing $7,500 USDC would receive mtUSDC on a 1:1 basis and could earn up to $1,500 annually at 20% APY in high-utilization scenarios. On the borrower side, pledging $800 in SOL as collateral at a 65% loan-to-value (LTV) ratio would enable borrowing up to $520.

All loans on Mutuum Finance (MUTM) require overcollateralization, reinforced by a Stability Factor to prevent systemic shocks. If collateral values fall below required thresholds, liquidation is triggered and carried out at a discount to incentivize liquidators.

Presale update — Phase 6

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is currently in Phase 6 of its presale, with a total supply of 4 billion tokens. The phase has already generated around $15.2 million, the current price sits at $0.035, and the holder count has surpassed 15,900. Out of the 170 million tokens available in this phase, 30% have already been sold. With Phase 6 already 30% sold, the next step will bring the price +15% higher to $0.040.

For anyone investing in crypto during presales, the math is straightforward. From $0.035 to $1 is a 29X return. Conservative scenarios place that move across several years, but more optimistic timelines justify an acceleration through three product catalysts. First, an expected beta demo in Phase 3 at the time of the token live event will boost transactions and showcase real borrowing activity. Second, expected listings on Tier-1 CEXs such as Binance, Coinbase, Kraken, or KuCoin will expand liquidity and global reach. Third, staking mechanics and regular token buybacks will steadily increase the demand.

Staking, buybacks and security

The tokenomics of Mutuum Finance (MUTM) introduce mtTokens, which investors will receive when supplying liquidity. These can be staked in designated smart contracts to earn MUTM rewards. In addition, protocol-generated revenue will fund open-market buybacks. Even a modest buyback of $50,000 per month would remove substantial volume from daily supply, reinforcing upward momentum.

The roadmap is divided into four phases, with the major part of Phase 1 already completed. Security remains a visible priority, with a CertiK audit underway showing a Token Scan Score of 95.00 and a Skynet Score of 78.00. The audit began February 25, 2025, with a revision scheduled on May 20, 2025. A 50,000 USDT bug bounty has been set aside for vulnerabilities, alongside a $100K giveaway program with ten winners each slated to receive $10,000 worth of MUTM each. This layered approach highlights the project’s commitment to trust, transparency, and user protection.

DISCLAIMER – “Views Expressed Disclaimer – The information provided in this content is intended for general informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, legal, tax, or health advice, nor relied upon as a substitute for professional guidance tailored to your personal circumstances. The opinions expressed are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent the views of any other individual, organization, agency, employer, or company, including NEO CYMED PUBLISHING LIMITED (operating under the name Cyprus-Mail).