Transport businesses and self-employed drivers using digital or smart tachographs must upload the data recorded on the devices and driver cards every 90 and 28 days, respectively. This requirement was outlined in a joint announcement by the department of labour relations and the department of electromechanical services.

To upload the data, businesses need an official business card, which is issued by the department of electromechanical Services. Applications for the card are available on the department’s website. Drivers and businesses must also either buy specialised equipment to transfer the data or work with approved companies or individuals that provide tachograph services. A list of such service providers is available on the department of labour relations website.

The announcement notes that each vehicle’s tachograph must be connected to the business or self-employed driver to allow data transfer. This connection is made by inserting the business card into the vehicle’s tachograph. Instructional videos explaining the process are also available online.

Officials said this procedure ensures that tachograph data is protected. Only the holder of the business card linked to the tachograph can access and upload the data. Uploaded data, along with other documents such as driver work schedules, must be kept for two years under the law. The responsibility for data upload and storage lies with the transport business or self-employed driver. The information must be made immediately available if requested by labour inspectors.

Further details, guidance materials, and contact numbers (22803108 and 25819402) can be found on the department of labour relations website www.gov.cy/mlsi under the section “Driver Working and Rest Hours / Tachographs.”