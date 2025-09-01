A 37-year-old man and a 39-year-old woman were arrested in Limassol after allegedly attacking a man and causing grievous bodily harm, the police said on Monday.

The attack reportedly took place on Sunday, with the victim, a 40-year-old man, reporting to the police that he had been inside his home alongside the 39-year-old woman when an “unknown man” wearing a balaclava and gloves entered the property and attacked him.

He suffered injuries to his head and chest and was taken to the Limassol general hospital, where he was given first aid and discharged.

The 37-year-old man was then arrested alongside the 39-year-old woman, with the pair accused of having conspired to coordinate the attack.

The police’s investigation into the matter is ongoing.