MPs on Monday wrapped up discussion of a bill to privatise the Cyprus Stock Exchange, aiming to pass the legislation by the end of the month.

Established in 1993, the CSE is a public corporate body. As a semi-governmental entity, it is accountable to the state. Its annual budget is submitted to the House for approval. The CSE is also subject to audit by the auditor-general.

Plans to denationalise the CSE have found consensus among the political parties. The current government tabled the privatisation bill to parliament in June.

At the House finance committee on Monday, MPs stressed that the sale of the CSE to a “strategic investor” should be governed by qualitative criteria, ensuring that the operation thrives once it is privatised.

Legislators are concerned about this point, as the text of the bill states that the selection of the investor is based on the criterion of the bidder submitting “the highest price per share”.

BlackRock has become the second-largest shareholder of Freedom Holding Corp. after boosting its stake in the company to 0.85 per cent, with an investment valued at about $89 million.

Freedom Holding Corp., listed on NASDAQ under the ticker FRHC, is a global financial services and technology company and the parent firm of the Freedom24 investment platform.

The move places BlackRock behind only founder and chief executive officer Timur Turlov in terms of shareholding.

According to Bloomberg, BlackRock acquired an additional 443,965 shares of Freedom Holding during the latest reporting period, bringing its total ownership to 520,565 shares.

Other significant institutional investors in the company include State Street Corp., Grace Partners of DuPage L.P., and Geode Capital Management.

Safe Bulkers Inc., listed on the New York Stock Exchange and led by Cypriot CEO Polys V. Hajioannou, has extended the application deadline for its 5th Annual Scholarship Programme for the academic year 2025–2026 to September 8.

The initiative, part of the company’s Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) policy, is aimed at Cypriot and Greek citizens settled in Cyprus who wish to pursue careers in the maritime sector. According to the announcement, ten scholarships worth €10,000 each will be awarded.

The programme is open to students graduating from Lyceums in Cyprus as well as those already attending universities in Greece, the United Kingdom and abroad.

Awards will be determined on academic merit and financial need, with studies limited to shipping and technology-related fields.

Cubic Games, part of Cyprus-based GDEV, is focusing on community-driven growth for its hit title Pixel Gun 3D rather than on traditional traffic acquisition marketing, according to chief marketing officer Andrei Naumov.

In a report by Game World Observer, Naumov explained how the studio maintains engagement and retention across its young player base, noting that Pixel Gun 3D’s audience has changed over the past eleven years.

“Many of the kids who played it during its early days have grown up and stopped playing,” he noted, adding that the game now has a monthly audience of 4 million people and a total base of 300 million.

He pointed out that around half of current players are under 18, often using their parents’ devices, and “Being a part of the game’s community is crucial for them. If players don’t like something, they will simply leave the game and won’t come back,” he said.

Chief Scientist Demetris Skourides recently carried out an introductory visit to the SOZO Brain Center in Cyprus, according to an announcement released on Monday.

The visit allowed Skourides to review the organisation’s research activities, clinical practices, and international collaborations in the field of neuromodulation and AI-enabled medicine.

The announcement added that the visit formed part of a broader effort of engaging with Cyprus’ research and innovation ecosystem and supporting applied research, commercialisation, and global partnerships.

He was hosted by SOZO Brain Center chief executive officer Matthew Papadopoulos and brain.space chief executive officer Yair Levy, together with SOZO’s multidisciplinary research team.

The Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) on Monday launched a new quiz designed to help investors assess their ability to recognise investment fraud.

According to an official announcement, the initiative aims to raise awareness of deceptive online advertisements and misleading social media posts, while also providing advice to investors.

“Online investment scams are rapidly increasing, often promoted through deceptive ads and fraudulent posts promoting investments in foreign exchange, contracts for difference (CFDs), and crypto assets and promising high and quick returns to lure unsuspecting investors,” the commission said.

“CySEC’s new quiz assists investors to evaluate their skills in identifying the scams and strengthens their ability to protect themselves effectively,” it added.

The merger between Hellenic Bank and Eurobank Cyprus began today, September 1, 2025, with the transfer of all assets and liabilities of Eurobank Cyprus to Hellenic Bank.

At the same time, the process is underway to change the name of Hellenic Bank Public Company Ltd to Eurobank Limited.

“The new name reflects the shared vision, dynamism and innovation that characterise the Eurobank Group, mirroring the strategy of the unified organisation for sustainable growth and a customer-focused approach,” Hellenic Bank has said.

The bank added that with the merger of the two organisations “a single, strong and modern financial institution has been created, that will be able to provide enhanced banking and insurance services to its clients while supporting the development of the Cypriot economy”.

Cyprus’ seasonally adjusted unemployment rate climbed to 5 per cent in July 2025, rising slightly from 4.7 per cent in June and 4.7 per cent a year earlier, according to Eurostat figures released on Monday.

In absolute terms, Eurostat estimated that about 27,000 people were unemployed in Cyprus in July, compared with 25,000 in June and 24,000 in July 2024.

By contrast, the euro area jobless rate eased to 6.2 per cent, down from 6.3 per cent in June and 6.4 per cent a year ago.

Likewise, unemployment across the European Union as a whole slipped to 5.9 per cent, compared with 6 per cent in June and unchanged from July 2024.

Altogether, Eurostat estimated that 13 million people were unemployed in the EU, including 10.8 million in the euro area.

The Cyprus Employers and Industrialists Federation (Oev) has urged lawmakers to speed up work on a long-delayed bill regulating the management of co-owned buildings, warning that the legislation affects thousands of apartment dwellers across Cyprus.

The draft law, prepared by the commissioner for legislation and pending before the House Interior committee, sets out rules for the registration and management of apartment blocks, according to Philenews.

With around 70,000 co-owned buildings and more than 200,000 units across Cyprus, Oev said the framework is urgently needed to ensure smoother administration at both legal and practical level.

Meanwhile, the Cyprus association of co-owned building managers, an Oev affiliate, described the proposal as a good starting point.