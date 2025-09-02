The Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve), as coordinator of the Enterprise Europe Network Cyprus, announced that the Research and Innovation Foundation (RIF) is offering significant funding opportunities for the private sector.

The RIF, a key pillar of Cyprus’s research and innovation ecosystem, aims to support competitiveness, extroversion, and innovation through its funding programmes.

Following the recent launch of a series of funding programmes with a total budget of €18,015,000, RIF plans to organise information sessions in all districts to inform the business community about the available opportunities.

“We would like to inform you that a representative of the Research and Innovation Foundation will be present at the Keve offices from 08:00 to 15:00 on the following dates for one-to-one informative and support meetings with company representatives 4 and 18 September, 2, 16 and 30 October, 13 and 27 November, and 11 December,” they said.

The purpose of these meetings is to provide detailed guidance and address any questions company representatives may have.

Meetings will be held by prior appointment with the RIF officer, ensuring tailored support for each company.