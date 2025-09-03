Cyprus is experiencing hot and mostly clear weather on Wednesday, with temperatures expected to rise well above the seasonal average in some areas.

After early low cloud and light fog cleared, skies turned mainly sunny. Local clouds are expected to form over the mountains this afternoon. Winds will start light and variable, at 3 Beaufort, before shifting to south-westerly to north-westerly at light to moderate strength, 3 to 4 Beaufort. Stronger gusts, reaching 5 Beaufort, are likely in the south-eastern coastal areas later in the day.

The sea will be slightly rough in the west and north, and calm to slightly rough elsewhere. Inland temperatures are set to reach 37C. Coastal areas will be cooler, with highs of 32C in the south-east and east, 33C in the north, and around 30C in other coastal regions. The higher mountain areas will record a maximum of 31C.

On Wednesday evening, the skies will remain mostly clear, though patches of low cloud are expected in some areas. Later, thin mist or fog may form, especially in eastern and south-eastern regions. Winds will blow mainly south-westerly to north-westerly, weakening to light, around 3 Beaufort. Seas will calm to smooth or slight, though the west coast will stay a little rough. Temperatures will fall to 22C inland and on the coast, and 20C in the mountains.

Looking ahead, Thursday through Saturday will see mainly clear skies continue. However, increased clouds developing after midday could bring isolated showers over the mountains.

Temperatures will remain steady through Friday, staying slightly above the average for the season. A small drop is forecast on Saturday, bringing conditions closer to normal levels for early September.