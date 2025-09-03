A 31-year-old man was on Wednesday morning arrested over the possession of approximately 1 kilogram of cannabis and six grams of cocaine in his home in the Strovolos area of Nicosia.

Following the issuing of a court warrant, members of the police and the drug squad (Ykan) conducted a search at the suspect’s house, where they located and seized the illegal substances, as well as a sum of €3,910 in cash.

The 31-year-old was arrested and taken into custody to facilitate the interrogations.