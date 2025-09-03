President Nikos Christodoulides on Wednesday evening assured that there were no differences with the Greek government regarding the Great Sea Interconnector project.

Greek Deputy Prime Minister Kostis Hatzidakis had earlier in the day called on the Cypriot government to “clarify its position” over the project, which is supposed to connect the energy grids of Cyprus, Greece and Israel.

Hatzidakis said that Cyprus would be the main beneficiary of the project, as the GSI would lift the island’s “energy isolation”.

While emphasising that the Greek government remained committed to the project, Hatzidakis stressed that the cable could not be paid for only by the Greek taxpayer but must be shared.

He also made reference to Greece’s independent transmission system operator (Admie)’s request that the Cypriot government pay €25 million to support the financing of the project, to which Finance Minister Makis Keravnos is currently declining cosent.

With a 51 per cent stake, Admie is the project’s majority stakeholder and the body responsible for its implementation.

Christodoulides in the evening said the project was of strategic importance for the Republic and reiterated the governments’ commitment to the project.

“The sustainability of the GSI depends on Admie, as the implementing body, fulfilling its commitments, and we expect these specific commitments to be met”, he said.

The President added that he had been informed by the legal service on Wednesday afternoon, that the European Public Prosecutor’s Office (EPPO) had initiated an investigation into possible criminal offenses regarding the electrical interconnection project.

Asked whether any responsibility would be attributed in the context of the second EPPO investigation into the alleged €101 million corruption case involving the liquefied natural gas (LNG) import terminal in Vasiliko, announced earlier in the day, the President said the findings of the investigation must be awaited.

“We are waiting for the results of EPPO’s investigation and (…) the report from the company in charge, which will inform us of the state of affairs regarding the project”, the President said.

The investigation, which began in March 2024, reportedly involves scrutiny of bank accounts belonging to politicians, state officials, and civil servants. Allegations include procurement fraud, misappropriation of EU funds, and corruption.

While the EPPO has withheld details, sources say a court request to lift bank confidentiality has uncovered “very interesting” evidence now being examined in Luxembourg.

Asked whether EPPO’s investigations were causing delays to the implementation of both projects, the President admitted they were indeed affecting the timeline, however stressed such delays were necessary to protect the country’s international standing and ensure transparency in the handling of public funds.