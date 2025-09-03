A 39-year-old woman was hospitalised by a court order on Wednesday after she set fire to a shop in Paphos in the early hours, police said.

The woman reportedly locked herself inside the shop and set fire to it, before the fire service had to break down the door to rescue her.

According to police, the fire had been set intentionally in the attic of a shop in central Paphos, where the 39-year-old was living.

The woman has been taken to a psychiatric hospital to receive treatment.