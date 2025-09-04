Vavla’s traditional courtyards open their doors this September to host a new series of open-air concerts titled Avli Sessions. The events will transform the village’s courtyards into momentary music stages, inviting audiences to step into a different kind of performance experience – intimate and with a touch of Cypriot hospitality.

The first event will take place on Saturday at Vavla Rustic Retreat, a traditional Cypriot house in the heart of the village. Its beautiful stone-built courtyard will open its doors to welcome Eleni Era, singer-songwriter and performer, for a unique live appearance. The audience will have the chance to enjoy an atmospheric set on a Bösendorfer grand piano.

Era is an outstanding Cypriot artist who has been based in Berlin for the past 17 years. She has released the albums Rise Love (2019) and Younger Heart (2021), and has performed across various countries in Europe. A pianist, vocalist and songwriter, she also served as the conductor of the Berlin Girls Choir until recently.

Avli Sessions invites visitors to experience music differently, in a stunning inner courtyard with song, wine and warm company. The courtyard’s doors will swing open at 7.30pm and the live music will begin an hour later.

Along with the €15 ticket, listeners will enjoy a glass of wine and complimentary snacks while local producers will be on site selling wines made from the mountainous Larnaca region, local organic products made by Vavla’s Treasures and honey and bee products from Ecophysis.

Avli Sessions: Eleni Era

Outdoor concert in a traditional village courtyard. September 6. Vavla Rustic Retreat, Larnaca district. 7.30pm. €15. Tel: 99-495431