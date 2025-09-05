Government spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis said on Thursday that fast-track clinics have proven to be an effective solution to long-standing problems in the public health system.

He said their establishment was the result of proper planning, leading to “measurable and substantial outcomes.”

Fast-track clinics are not intended to replace accident and emergency (A&E) departments, he explained, but to complement them by handling low-risk cases quickly and safely. This, in turn, frees up time and resources for urgent cases.

“The core of the government’s policy is to upgrade the quality and efficiency of the public health system,” Letymbiotis added.

“The Nicosia general hospital fast-fast track clinic has treated 3,530 patients since the beginning of its operations on March 31, a number corresponding to 17.18 per cent of the total number of visitors who used the A&E service in the same time frame,” said Letymbiotis.

In Paphos, the clinic has treated 1,503 patients since June 2, corresponding to 37.46 per cent of all visits.

“Since July 18, the fast-track clinic of Larnaca general hospital has treated 381 patents, averaging to 17 visits per day and corresponding to 34 per cent of all the hospital visits,” said Letymbiotis.

Meanwhile, the Famagusta general hospital clinic has been operating on a pilot basis since August 18, treating 470 patients with an average of 16 visits per day.

It was stated that the Famagusta clinic will be operational exclusively during the summer months to meet the increased tourist needs in the area.

“These numbers are thousands of people who have received immediate treatment and hundreds of emergencies which have been dealt with without delay,” Letymbiotis concluded.

Earlier this week, Health Minister Michael Damianos also praised the initiative, noting that the clinics have “significantly reduced the problem of of long waiting times.”