An engine oil spill detected at Larnaca port on Thursday night was cleaned up on Friday morning by fisheries department officers, department director Marina Argyrou said.

Speaking to the Cyprus News Agency, Argyrou explained that officers used floating barriers and absorbent materials to contain and clear the spill.

“The pollution came from a mixture of engine oil and diesel, most of which evaporated, though some residue washed up on a nearby beach in Oroklini,” she said.

(Video: Alinne Rezende)

Local authorities, including the Oroklini municipality, were informed and tasked with carrying out additional cleaning along the shoreline.

“Since the incident occurred within the port, where the Cyprus Ports Authority is the managing body, it will be the subject of the relevant investigation,” Argyrou said.

Oroklini deputy mayor Neophytos Phakondis confirmed that small amounts of oil reached the beach but stressed the situation was not alarming. “Some visitors continued swimming, while others waited for the oil to be cleaned up,” he said.

Phakondis added that most of the oil has already evaporated and the small remaining traces on the beach are expected to disappear by Saturday.