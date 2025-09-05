The Road Transport Department (TOM) announced on Friday that grants for category C9 electric vehicles will be available through its online portal from 9am on September 10.

The move follows the recent deactivation of the portal, which led to the cancellation of 14 applications under the electromobility grants scheme.

The €9,000 grant applies to the purchase of used private vehicles with zero CO2 emissions. However, vehicles already registered in the motor vehicle registry before the application date will not be eligible.

Applications can be submitted online through TOM’s website until midnight on September 16, or until the available funds are exhausted. TOM also reserves the right to close the process earlier, in which case it will issue an announcement at least seven days in advance.

Successful applicants must complete the required supplementary procedures by October 31, the department said.