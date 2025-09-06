Cyprus will host the Junior Balkan Olympiad in Informatics (jBOI) 2025, the Cyprus Computer Society (CCS) announced this week.

According to the announcement, the event will take place from October 24 to October 30 in Larnaca.

The competition will be held at the “Tasos Mitsopoulos” High School in Aradippou.

It will be organised by the CCS with the sponsorship and support of the Ministry of Education, Sport and Youth of the Republic of Cyprus, under whose auspices the Olympiad will be staged.

The Junior Balkan Olympiad in Informatics is an annual competitive programming event designed for talented young secondary school students from the Balkans.

Each participating country is represented by a team of outstanding young programmers who compete by solving demanding algorithmic problems in line with the rules of the International Olympiad in Informatics (IOI).

For the 2025 edition, delegations from ten countries are expected to take part.

The preliminary programme includes two competition days, cultural excursions, and activities that will allow participants to discover Cyprus’s rich history, natural landscapes, and culinary traditions.

The Opening Ceremony is scheduled for Saturday, October 25, while the Closing Ceremony and Medal Awarding will take place on Wednesday, October 29.

Cyprus has established a strong reputation in international informatics competitions.

In 2024, Cypriot teams secured seven medals and three honourable mentions at international Olympiads.

In 2025, the country achieved further success, winning a gold medal at the European Girls’ Olympiad in Informatics (EGOI) and two bronze medals at the International Olympiad in Informatics (IOI) in Bolivia.

“Hosting the Junior Balkan Olympiad in Informatics is a great honor for Cyprus. It highlights our commitment to nurturing young talent in digital skills, programming, and innovation, while also showcasing Cyprus as a hub for education and technology in the region,” said Mr Andreas Loutsios, Vice-Chairman of the Cyprus Computer Society.

The CCS stated that it warmly welcomes all delegations to Cyprus and looks forward to an inspiring week of learning, competition, and intercultural exchange.

More information is available at https://ccs.org.cy/en/competitions/jboi-2025-8.