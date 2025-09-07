Cyprus supports Albania’s accession to the EU, Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos said on Sunday, adding that the EU’s enlargement into the Western Balkans is a geopolitical necessity in these difficult times.

“This is a promise of security, stability and prosperity,” Kombos, in an interview with the Albanian Daily News, ahead of his visit to Tbilisi.

Commenting on the bilateral relations between Cyprus and Albania, Kombos said they are on an upward trend and have very positive prospects.

He spoke of an unexplored dynamic in all sectors that deserves to be strengthened to increase economic cooperation and promote investment.

In addition, he referred to the promotion of new agreements, such as one for the avoidance of double taxation.

The minister said the business community of Cyprus considers the Western Balkans as a particularly attractive area for the development of synergies.

Asked about Cyprus’ priorities when it assumed the EU Presidency in January, Kombos said shifting the EU’s focus towards the wider Middle East region would be a priority, adding it is not only a place of successive crises, but also an area of opportunities and possibilities.

He stressed that Cyprus continues its active engagement in dialogue with Middle East actors. “De-escalation and sustained diplomatic efforts are the only viable way forward,” he said, adding that Cyprus is a strategic pillar in the region and a gateway between various regions.