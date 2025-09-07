Sunday night’s total lunar eclipse, or ‘blood moon’, the last of the year, will be visible in Cyprus in addition to many other regions of the world.

A lunar eclipse occurs when the earth passes between the sun and the moon, casting its shadow on the surface of the moon. During a total lunar eclipse, the moon takes on a deep red or copper colour, leading to it being called a ‘blood moon’.

The total duration of the eclipse, including the shadow and partial phase, will be 5 hours and 27 minutes, while the total eclipse will last for approximately 1 hour and 21 minutes.

An event to observe it has been organised at the Troodos Observatory.

The phenomenon will be fully visible from Cyprus during its main phases, the Observatory said, adding that the moon will rise at about 6.59pm, at which time the parashadow eclipse stage, which is barely visible to the naked eye, will already be underway.

At 7.28 there will be a partial eclipse, as the moon will begin to enter the earth’s shadow.

At 8.30 the moon will be completely covered by the earth’s shadow, acquiring the familiar red light.

The eclipse will reach its maximum at 9.12.

At 9.52 the moon will begin to come out of the shadow. The phenomenon ends at 11.55.