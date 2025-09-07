A 44-year-old man was on Sunday remanded in police custody for eight days by the Larnaca district court in connection with the arson of a car in the early hours of Saturday.

At 4.30am on Saturday, police received information about a fire at a building in Dhekelia.

A short while later, a fire was also seen a short distance away which had damaged four cars parked outside a car mechanic’s workshop.

Both fires were put out by the fire brigade but not before the building in the first case was destroyed, as were the four cars. Small damages were also reported to a car parked not far away.

Police concluded the fires were arson.

An investigation led to evidence against the 44-year-old, who was arrested.