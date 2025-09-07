Thanks to the Cyprus Mail giving space to my previous rants, I can report further that I lost my case with the newly re-organised Larnaca local district administration in the matter of sewerage and waste removal. Although not being connected to any such facility, because the service is “intended”, I have to start paying now. Additional, of course, to paying private contractors to do the work about once every two years. Construction work for the “intended” service has no signs of appearing round my street anyway.

Worse, Expat Wills. Wake up fellows. I hear that if you jointly own property, made a will leaving everything to your better half and your half-share of the property, he/she, will not get that half unless you amended the will with what is known as a “codicil”. It, essentially, requests that the matter of property transfer is conducted under the expat’s country law. However, I am informed, that the codicils have been ignored by Cyprus courts and estates have been distributed according to Cyprus law only.

No point in making a will, no point in amending with codicil and no point in lodging with your local court house.

Or, am I missing something as well as a lot of cash, as I did all that with one hand on heart and the other in pocket.

I thought of reporting my will provider but he is twice my size and from the north of England.

Summer rant over.

Gordon I MacFarlaine, Oroklini, Larnaca