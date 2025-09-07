In Tom Cleaver’s article (Cyprus Mail, September 1), Greek Foreign Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis said he feels satisfied and proud about “efforts made by the Greek foreign ministry at the United Nations, in concert with the Republic of Cyprus, justified by the resumption of informal discussions after seven years of inactivity”.

This claim deserves a clear challenge. What progress has there been at the United Nations or anywhere else? For decades, there has been no real movement, no honest breakthroughs and no sign of genuine change. To say otherwise ignores the facts and feeds the same diplomatic charade that has dragged on for generations.

The Cyprus issue is not a puzzle waiting for fresh answers. The answers already exist. They were signed, sealed and witnessed by the world in 1960. The Republic of Cyprus was built on a partnership between Turkish and Greek Cypriots.

That partnership was not symbolic. It was written into a constitution that gave equal rights, equal say and equal security with firm checks and balances. These agreements were guaranteed by Turkey, Greece and the United Kingdom. They remain valid today.

If there is real interest in progress, then start with this: implement what has already been agreed. Respect the constitution as written. Respect the founding treaties without distortion. Respect the political equality of both founding peoples. There is no need to spend more years on fruitless talks that circle around the same issues. The framework exists. The law exists. What is missing is the will to apply it.

When Greek Cypriot leaders speak of progress, they mean delay. They mean endless conferences, new jargon and committees that produce no results. That is not progress. Progress would mean Turkish Cypriots reclaiming their place as co-founders of the state. Progress would mean recognition of their right to govern with the same authority they held in 1960. Progress would mean a true return to partnership, not dominance by one side over the other.

The world should ask one question: is the Greek Cypriot leadership ready to implement the constitution and treaties as signed and they officially represent? If the answer is yes, then progress can happen now. If the answer is no, then we must admit that there is no progress and no prospect under the current approach.

Satisfaction and pride should come from real steps, not empty words. The Turkish Cypriot people have endured exclusion, embargoes and broken promises. The documents, signatures and guarantees are all there. What is missing is sincerity. Either reconcile under the 1960 agreements in their purest form or accept reality and proceed with divorce.

It is time to clear away the smoke and mirrors of new “initiatives” and “fresh momentum”. The solution is already written, and the people deserve a choice. Implement the 1960 agreements fully, fairly and without prejudice, or have the maturity to part ways and live separately, yet side by side in peace as neighbours. That would be true progress. Anything else is theatre.

Korsan Cevdet, St Helier, Jersey