A 17-year-old was remanded in custody for eight days on Sunday by Larnaca district court n connection with an attempted murder and arson in Pyla last month.

He is the fifth person to have been arrested in the case.

The teen was arrested on Saturday in a village in the Nicosia district while he was at home after police established his link to the crime during investigations.

Various items were taken from the house as evidence and sent to be scientifically examined.

He appears to have been the person holding the pistol that was used to fire shots at a security guard during the incident.

Charges faced by the suspects include conspiracy to murder, attempted murder, arson, illegal possession of a gun and explosives.

Police are still examining the phones of the suspects in addition to identifying the car used to transport them to the scene, the gun used, the explosives thrown and the clothes they were wearing.

Four other people have already been arrested in connection with the case, aged 17, 23, 27 and 44. The teen has since been released while the other suspects remain in custody, the oldest serving a prison sentence for another case.

At around 4am on August 14, four cars were set on fire at the premises of a car rental office on the Larnaca-Dhekelia coastal road in Pyla.

Investigations later revealed that two individuals arrived in a vehicle, poured flammable liquid over the cars and set them on fire.

Although no one was injured during the incident, a security guard who was on duty at the scene reported hearing gunshots.