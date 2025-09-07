Two people were arrested on Sunday morning in Nicosia after they were stopped by the traffic police on Evagorou Avenue.

The officer saw a car overtaking in an irregular fashion and signalled for it to stop.

The driver was found to smell strongly of alcohol and was asked to undergo a breathalyzer test, which he refused.

He was arrested for refusing to cooperate and, according to police, resisted.

At this point, the passenger got out of the vehicle and attempted to intervene, grabbing the hand of the officer holding the driver.

The passenger was also arrested, for obstructing police work and resisting authority.

Police said during the incident, the two suspects expressed insults and threats towards them.

The first suspect was taken to a police station and taken into custody.

The second, during his arrest, complained of pain in his leg and was transferred to the Nicosia general hospital, where it was found he suffered a fracture.

According to police, the injury appears to have been caused during his fall to the ground along with the police officer, while he was resisting his arrest.

He was detained for hospitalisation under guard, while the examinations continue.