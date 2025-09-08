Year-over-year spending on artificial intelligence between 2025 and 2029 is set to grow by 31.9 per cent, according to data from the International Data Corporation (IDC).

This investment, driven by the growth of Agentic AI-enabled applications and systems to manage agentic fleets, is expected to reach $1.3 trillion in 2029.

The research highlights an unprecedented surge in Agentic AI spending and indicates a transformation within enterprise IT budgets, particularly in software, towards investment strategies led by products and services based on an agentic AI foundation.

This shift is further supported by anticipated growth in platform solutions that allow companies to build, manage, and operate their agents more securely and efficiently.

“An important takeaway from this forecast is the clear alignment between the growth in (AI) spending and IT leaders’ trust that effective use of AI can boost future business success,” said Rick Villars, group vice president, Worldwide Research at IDC.

“Application and Services providers that are behind in putting AI into their products and not extending them with agents are risking market share losses to companies that made the decision to put AI at the center of their product development roadmap,” he added.

Infrastructure build-out will continue through 2029, with service providers expected to account for 80 per cent of infrastructure spending as they support massive increases in agentic workloads.

The number and complexity of third-party and custom-built AI agents used by enterprises is projected to increase logarithmically over the next five years.

Spending on AI-enabled applications will grow faster than any other segment, triggering significant competitive shifts in the software industry.

Services providers will be the most profoundly affected as enterprises boost spending on agentic AI, transforming IT business services.

The forecast also indicates that the adoption of agents and Agentic AI will accelerate innovation in how companies use technology and code to transform their businesses.

“These investments and the evolution of related products will increasingly determine the success or failure of the business and tech leaders who put them in place, and the businesses that use them,” the research states.

For this reason, informed leadership will be critical to success during the next several years.

“This research reveals several important issues for businesses to consider about the interconnection between labour and AI investment,” said Crawford Del Prete, president at IDC.

“As an example, business leaders will need to pay particular attention to employee roles in an enterprise, and how roles change as agents become more commonplace in business,” he added.

“Agents will change the nature of work, making some roles highly productive, and others obsolete. Workers and enterprises will need to be more agile than ever before to keep pace,” he said.

Coinciding with this growth in AI spending is a massive increase in the amount of underlying compute capacity required to support this agent growth.

In the short term, this will require significant and complex build-out from infrastructure providers, which will be led by cloud providers.

Long term, the focus on AI will likely divert funding from other areas of the tech stack.

Whether from an enterprise or a service provider, spending on IT such as servers and storage that are not related to AI will be driven by efficiency and consolidation, limiting growth.