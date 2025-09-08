Civil servants will be able to work from home but will need permission to do so from their superior, under a bill regulating teleworking discussed in parliament on Monday.

The proposed government legislation provides for mixed teleworking, or hybrid work – a work arrangement where employees split their time between working remotely from a location outside the office and working from the physical office.

Explaining the bill to MPs, a finance ministry official said the introduction of flexible types of employment in the public sector forms part of the drive to reform the sector, part of Cyprus’ Recovery and Resilience plan.

“We are within the timetables relating to the specific milestone [of reform of the public sector] and the disbursement of the tranche from the Recovery and Resilience Fund,” the same official said.

The need for remote work became apparent during the coronavirus pandemic, when it transpired that the civil service was not sufficiently ready to implement such work arrangements.

Working from home would help civil servants develop their digital skill sets as well as “improve the balance between career and family life”, the official said.

In order for a civil servant to qualify for teleworking, their duties must be compatible. This would be decided by the head of each governmental department or agency.

Ineligible for remote work will be employees working shifts, as they are required to be physically present at the workplace at all times.

In addition, civil servants must be issued an office computer. Working from home will be voluntary. Those interested will file an application to their superior.

The official said that other countries have successfully adopted remote working.

“They allow each government department to choose what fits, in terms of the number of days allotted to teleworking,” she said.

Christiana Erotokritou, chair of the House finance committee, said that already approximately 3,150 civil servants have their own computers.

Regarding the number of days per week allocated to teleworking, this is left to the discretion of the cabinet.

“We are proceeding with careful steps, so that any glitches and problems can be dealt with along the way,” the MP said.