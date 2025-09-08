Cyprus said on Monday it would push for Serbia-EU accession talks to begin, when it takes over the rotating presidency of the EU in January.

The presidency would work to “achieve substantial progress” in negotiations with Serbia and the wider Western Balkans, Deputy European Affairs Minister Marilena Raouna said after meeting Serbia’s European Integration Minister Nemanja Starović.

Raouna recalled President Nikos Christodoulides’ April visit to Belgrade, stressing it was a deliberate first stop in the Western Balkans.

“It is a message of our commitment as Cyprus, as the Cyprus Presidency, which begins in 114 days,” she said.

The deputy minister added there is renewed momentum in the enlargement process and “we must make good use of it in a meaningful way.”

She underlined that this goal “requires progress on the part of the candidate countries in a process based on merit and conditionality,” but added that when reforms are delivered, “the EU must reciprocate.”

Starović welcomed Cyprus’ stance, saying Serbia had “high expectations” of the upcoming Presidency and valued Nicosia’s “steady and continuous support.”

He also emphasised the two countries’ close ties, rooted in “respect for international law, territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of states.”