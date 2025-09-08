A 59-year-old man was arrested on Sunday in Paphos in connection with the theft of a rental vehicle, police said on Monday.

The vehicle was reported missing on September 4 by the rental company. According to the contract, the man had rented the vehicle but failed to return it on August 24.

Police spotted the vehicle at around 8pm on Sunday, in a private parking lot in Kato Paphos, and a short while later, the man was located and arrested.

He remains in custody while investigations continue.