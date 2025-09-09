Two separate fires broke out in Larnaca on Monday night, causing extensive damage to two houses, the fire brigade said on Tuesday.

The first incident occurred at 11.16pm in a two-storey house in the Vergina area, when flames broke out in the kitchen.

The fire destroyed the wooden counters and their contents, while smoke and heat caused minor damage to the interior paint and electrical system.

According to the fire brigade, no one was inside at the time.

Investigators later determined the blaze had started from a candle left burning in a lamp on the kitchen counter.

The second fire broke out at 8.27pm on the ground floor of another house in Larnaca, also causing extensive damage.