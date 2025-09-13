A team from Neapolis University Pafos was recently tanked in 79th place at the ICPC World Finals 2025, held in Baku, and also received the Honours distinction.

The ICPC is a global algorithmic programming competition for university students.

Teams of three collaborate to solve complex, real-world problems under time constraints, testing their creativity, teamwork, and problem-solving skills

Neapolis was the only university from Cyprus and Greece to qualify for the finals of this leading global programming competition.

According to an announcement, the recognition holds special significance as the Neapolis team finished ahead of historically and internationally renowned universities.

These included Duke University, ranked 27th in the THE World University Rankings 2025, the University of Melbourne, ranked 39th, and the Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology, which is ranked between 251 and 300.

At the final, the world champion title went to St. Petersburg State University, which took first place.

This year’s competition saw participation from 3,424 universities across 103 countries, involving a total of 73,083 students.