Jack Grealish could not inspire Everton to victory in their 0-0 Premier League home draw with Aston Villa on Saturday, but the home side’s best chances came through the left-winger as his eye-catching start to the season continued.

Grealish won Premier League Player of the Month for August this week, the first time in his long and successful career he has picked up the award.

It was well deserved too after four assists in two league starts prior to Saturday’s goalless draw with his former boyhood club, where he made his name before a 100-million pound ($135.56 million) move to Manchester City.

In a season in which he is trying to force his way back into the England squad ahead of the 2026 World Cup, and banish the memories of a couple of campaigns on the fringes at City, Grealish has found a happy home and a fanbase who adores him.

“I’m pleased for him because everybody knows he’s back again,” Everton manager David Moyes said this week.

“It’s down to Jack Grealish. He’s looked after himself and worked incredibly hard. He’s come back with the right mindset to produce and he has produced for us. He’s made a big difference. It’s just the start for Jack.”

It was noticeable how Everton moved the ball to the left flank at almost every opportunity. It was something Villa were ready for though as they had two, sometimes three, defenders marking Grealish.

That created space for others though and Beto and Michael Keane had glorious opportunities from crosses into the box, with the latter providing praise for both Grealish and Iliman Ndiaye.

“We have got to get the ball to them as much as we can. They’re our dangermen,” he told BBC. “We are lucky to have them, and we need them to keep playing the way they are.”

Everton had 20 shots in all and an expected goals ratio of 2.12, but could not find the finish to win the game.

Grealish was the creator for many of those and as Moyes tries to inject more attacking threat into his side, the England international is the perfect focal point.

His next assignment is a Merseyside Derby against Liverpool at Anfield, just the sort of occasion he will relish.

It has been an excellent start to the campaign for Grealish in a season where both he and Everton have plenty to prove.