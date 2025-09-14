Deputy Shipping Minister Marina Hadjimanolis departed for London on Sunday, following an invitation from her British counterpart to attend London International Shipping Week 2025.

According to an announcement by the Deputy Ministry, during her working visit, Hadjimanolis will participate in a panel at the 17th annual Capital Link Shipping & Marine Services Forum, where she will discuss shipping in a new era under the theme “Shipping in a New Era.”

At the same time, the announcement added, she will deliver a speech on “When Women Lead” at an event co-organised by WISTA UK and Seatrade Maritime News, highlighting the role of women in leadership within global shipping.

During her stay, the Deputy Minister will host a reception at the High Commission of the Republic of Cyprus in London.

She will also hold a press conference to present the advantages of the Cyprus Shipping Cluster and its growth prospects.

In addition, Hadjimanolis will attend a dinner with members of the National Federation of Cypriots in the United Kingdom, organised in her honour, aiming to promote and showcase Cypriot shipping.

Throughout her visit, the Deputy Minister will have a series of important meetings to further promote Cypriot shipping and support Cyprus’ candidacy in the upcoming International Maritime Organization elections.