In the editorial ‘Our View: Presidential platitudes will not see GSI progress’ [September 9] you state that “Cyprus, which will benefit the most from GSI, is refusing to play ball and offer some clarity about its intentions”.

Nowhere in this year-long discussion has anyone listed the benefits to Cyprus. Is a ‘warm and fuzzy feeling’ of being close to mother Greece worth anywhere from €2 to 3 billion, as you also say in today’s paper?

No one has showed that the 2000MW link which is 50 per cent larger than the installed capacity of the Cyprus grid, will reduce electricity cost. Electricity generated in Cyprus is about 5000 GWh and sells at €0.32/kWh for a total cost of €1.6bn. A 10 per cent return on the €2.5bn investment should reduce electricity cost by €250m per year. These are the kind of numbers proponents should be discussing and not talking about removing isolation.

Linos Jacovides