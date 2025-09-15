The doctors’ union Pasyki on Monday expressed strong opposition to the transfer of civil servants to other departments without a time limit in a note to the House finance committee, which discussed the Disy bill.

The proposed amendments abolish the time limit specified in the law for the duration of transfers.

Pasyki said it disagreed with proposals, as they did not secure the implementation of transfers as a temporary administrative action to serve urgent or special needs in other departments.

The union called on MPs to create and implement organised, transparent and stable structures, adding that particularly in hospitals staff transfers could not constitute the core of their administration.

It added that the practice followed by the state health services organisation (Okypy) constituted “violation of the legislation and an unequal application of the rules with obvious consequences for the state hospitals themselves and for patients.

“Accountability for phenomena of administrative ineffectiveness should be clear and immediate, especially in cases where practices are placing workers rights and the functionality of vital public services, such as the health sector, at risk,” Pasyki said.

Currently, the law provides for temporary transfers of staff to serve special duties, with a maximum length of three years and just one renewal.

Pasyki said the law in force had not been implemented uniformly in the case of Okypy, where staff consent had not been sought, discrimination had arisen between employees and doctors of different speeds had emerged.

Furthermore, insecurity regarding labour rights and the absence of a clear legal representation were among other problems created.

Pasyki also expressed concern over the fact that the three-year transfers of state doctors had expired on December 31, 2024, without a new administrative decision being made or those affected being informed of what to expect.

“This leaves the workers in a state of uncertainty, it undermines the operation of state hospitals and exposes the state and Okypy to serious legal risks,” Pasyki added.