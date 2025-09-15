In an effort to find a way out of the cost-of-living allowance (CoLA) dispute, which led to a three-hour general strike last week, Labour Minister Yiannis Panayiotou is meeting since 9am on Monday with the employers’ side, which however clarified it would not be budging from its positions.

The employers and industrialists federation (Oev) and the Cyprus chamber of commerce and industry (Keve) said they would be attending the meeting.

They said their participation was purely within the framework of proposals they had already submitted to the minister, stressing that the full implementation of CoLA was out of the question.

According to the Cyprus News Agency, the minister will also be meeting with the trade unions later this week.

On Thursday, Cyprus was brought to a standstill as thousands of workers staged a nationwide strike outside the finance ministry, chanting “Hands off CoLA” and “CoLA for all workers,” demanding the full restoration of the CoLA.

The three-hour stoppage lasted from 11am to 2pm, disrupting flights, public services and transport, underlining the scale of the labour dispute and the unions’ aim to secure CoLA for all employees.

The unions stressed that CoLA preserves workers’ purchasing power, supports living standards and consumption and helps enforce collective agreements.

More than 50 flights were affected, impacting over 15,000 passengers, with airlines rescheduling departures.

Hospitals operated with emergency staff only, while cancelled surgeries and appointments are to be rescheduled.

Citizens’ service centres closed for three hours, public buses were grounded, and traffic across the road network was heavily disrupted.

The Cyprus police and firefighters’ unions, though unable to strike, voiced support, affirming that the workforce stands united.

Asked to comment on the industrial action, President Nikos Christodoulides said the right to strike is “absolutely respected” and dismissed accusations that the government is speaking with a “forked tongue” on the issue of CoLA.