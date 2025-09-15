The general cargo ship MAR 4 (IMO 9038426), flying the flag of Tanzania, will be sold by public auction in Limassol on September 19, according to an order of the Supreme Court of Cyprus in its Admiralty Jurisdiction.

The vessel, built in 1992 and currently berthed at Vasiliko anchorage, has a gross tonnage of 1,882, a net tonnage of 1,172, and measures 88.2 metres in length with a breadth of 13.5 metres.

It is powered by a Yanmar diesel main engine, type MF29-ST, delivering 1,177 kW, and is fitted with two Yanmar diesel generators, type S165L-DN. All particulars are believed to be correct but are not guaranteed.

The Admiralty Marshal’s Office confirmed the ship will be sold as is, where is, free of all liens and encumbrances. The auction is scheduled for 10 am at the third-floor conference room of the Shipping Deputy Ministry’s main building on Kyllinis Street, Mesa Yeitonia.

The vessel has been appraised at €450,000. The sale will go to the highest bidder, provided the bid meets or exceeds the appraised value.

The successful bidder will immediately pay a deposit of €45,000 by banker’s draft issued in favour of the Admiralty Marshal. The balance must be settled within ten business days, either by banker’s draft or SWIFT transfer, in exchange for the Bill of Sale and the Protocol of Delivery and Acceptance.

Failure to pay within the timeframe will result in forfeiture of the deposit.

If the highest bid falls below the appraised value, the same deposit requirement will apply, but the sale will be subject to court approval.

Should approval not be granted, the €45,000 deposit will be refunded.

The Admiralty Marshal’s Office said further details regarding inspection and information about the vessel are available on request. Interested parties may contact Admiralty Marshal Athena Chrysostomou at the Admiralty Court Marshal’s Office in Limassol by telephone (+357 25 84 82 27), fax (+357 25 84 82 00) or email ([email protected]).