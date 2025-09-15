Seven motorcycles and ten cars were confiscated on Sunday in Limassol during traffic checks by the police Z squad.
The police said on Monday that the checks were carried out from 7am till midnight in the framework of efforts to reduce the number of fatal and serious accidents, strengthen road awareness, combat juvenile delinquency and increase the sense of security among the public.
During the operation, a total of 62 drivers were booked for various violations.
