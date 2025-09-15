Transport Minister Alexis Vafeades on Monday stressed the need for cooperation among all stakeholders to ensure a strong, fair and sustainable shipping industry.

He said that the national shipping strategy is guiding the efforts of the Cypriot government to tackle the challenges facing the sector.

Vafeades delivered the above comments while welcoming the opening of the International Transport Workers’ Federation’s (ITF) Maritime Roundtable in Limassol.

More than 180 unionists from 140 countries are taking part in the event, which aims to strengthen international trade union cooperation and defend the rights of seafarers and dockers.

In his speech, the minister said that Cyprus is proud to be recognised as a maritime nation and one of the leading shipping centres in Europe and the Mediterranean, with a modern registry, dynamic ports and a strong logistics network.

He mentioned that Cyprus, as a member state of the European Union, aligns its maritime policies with European and international frameworks “with the aim of setting high standards in the region”.

The minister added that “beyond ships and trade routes, it is the people of the shipping sector who make the maintenance of global trade possible”.

Furthermore, Vafeades praised the work of everyone involved in the shipping industry, stressing that this work often goes unseen despite the fact that without them “the global economy would simply come to a halt”.

He said that this is why the work of the International Transport Workers’ Federation is so important, as its mission is to protect and promote the rights of these workers.

Additionally, he emphasised that Cyprus values and supports the work of ITF inspectors at all of its ports.

Referring to the challenges currently facing shipping, Vafeades said that these relate to the green transition, digitalisation and the retention and attraction of human capital to maritime professions.

He explained that the Cypriot government is responding through the national shipping strategy, which is based on sustainability, digital transformation and competitiveness.

Vafeades said that “under the guidance of the President of the Republic, this strategy directs our efforts to modernise our ports, expand supply chain capabilities and adopt cutting-edge technologies”.

He added that “we are investing in green shipping initiatives, encouraging alternative fuels and working closely with the EU and the International Maritime Organization towards the goal of decarbonisation”.

The minister also said that the government is strengthening training and education, equipping seafarers with new skills while prioritising mental health and wellbeing.

He assured that Cyprus will maintain a responsible and transparent registry, ensuring that the country continues to uphold high standards and fair practices.

Vafeades highlighted that no government or organisation can address these challenges alone but only through cooperation with companies, trade unions and international organisations “to ensure a strong, fair and sustainable shipping industry”.

He added that Monday’s discussion in Limassol is a vital platform for dialogue that will allow the exchange of ideas on difficult issues and the formation of a common path forward.

The minister concluded by saying that “together, we can shape a shipping sector that is greener, safer and above all fairer for those who make it a reality”.