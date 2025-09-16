The National Guard has introduced a digital platform to notify reservists and military personnel via text message, the defence ministry announced on Tuesday.

This initiative was introduced within the context of upgrading communications with members of the army.

The initiative aims to modernise communication with army members. According to the ministry, messages will serve as reminders of upcoming tactical operations – sent about a month in advance – as well as emergency call-ups for the special operations exercise “TAMS,” and notices of mandatory military service.

To avoid messages being flagged as spam, the sender will appear as ‘ARMY CY’.

Reservists and military personnel who do not receive messages may have provided incorrect details or have inactive accounts. They are asked to contact their units or the military conscription department to update their information.

Anyone who receives a message by mistake should also inform the department.

The defence ministry reminded reservists that they are only considered ‘readily called up’, if they possess an enlistment sheet for the current year, or if the reasons for the temporary suspension of their reserve service are still valid.

When reporting to their units or the conscription department, reservists and National Guard members must present an identity card or other official government document, along with their military discharge papers.