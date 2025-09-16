More than 75 projects for the Paphos district, with a total budget exceeding €230 million were outlined on Tuesday evening by President Nikos Christodoulides, who was addressing local authorities from the district.

The visit continues a similar initiative launched in December 2024 aimed at strengthening direct contact between the government and local communities.

The Paphos projects cover a wide spectrum, including tourism, culture, education, health, social care, infrastructure, defence and environmental initiatives.

The government aim is to support balanced development in Paphos.

A key initiative is the Paphos Marina, a 165,000m² development designed to host 1,000 recreational boats. The project is expected to create hundreds of jobs and strengthen Paphos as a leading maritime and tourist destination.

Cultural investments include a cultural park and amphitheatre in Acheleia, a digital upgrade of the archaeological museum, improvements to pedestrian bridges in Chryssopolitissa, and renovations to the ancient conservatory.

In education, the government plans to expand all-day secondary schools and open six new optional all-day schools. Existing schools are being upgraded including €2 million for improvements at the primary school of Timi, and €4 million for the first primary of Chlorakas. The technical school and high school in Emba will also be expanded.

Investments in healthcare focus on the Paphos general hospital. The emergency department is undergoing a €3 million expansion, while the Rapid Care Clinic has served over 1,700 patients in recent months.

A €5 million investment will support a day care unit and upgrades to the paediatric and gynaecology departments, while a new pulmonology clinic will be established with a budget of €100,000.

Social initiatives include the construction of a model centre for long-term care and elderly activities and the Nefeli Talioti elderly home in Chlorakas. These projects aim to provide residential care, daily support and recreational activities for older citizens.

Significant infrastructure projects are underway to improve transport and road safety. These include the Paphos-Polis highway with additional access via Mesoyi, the western and northern bypass roads, and widening of key avenues such as Emba and Apostolos Pavlos.

Environmental projects include a mobile desalination unit in Kissosnerga (€14.7 million), grants for small private hotel desalination units, coastal breakwater plans, and a new fire station in Peyia (€6.7 million).

The Andreas Papandreou airbase is being upgraded in collaboration with the United States. A new road linking Paphos, Yeroskipou, and the airport is also part of the district’s security and connectivity improvements.

Local improvements include town square and main street redevelopments in Inia (€1.5 million), Kelokedara (€2.5 million), and Kouklia (€2.5 million), completion of the Tremithousa-Mesoyi bridge (€3 million); and road upgrades in Kili, Tsada, Tala, Tremithousa, Mesa Chorio and Armou.

A sustainable development plan for the Akamas National Forest Park and the creation of a local coordination office are also underway.

Through these projects, the government says it seeks to improve residents’ daily lives while strategically developing Paphos as a hub for tourism, culture, education, health, social care, infrastructure, defence, and environmental resilience.