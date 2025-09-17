The European Commission announced on Wednesday the appointment of Panayiotis Pourgourides as the new head of its representation in Nicosia. The decision was made after the meeting of the College of Commissioners in Brussels.

In his new role, Pourgourides will officially represent the European Commission in Cyprus under the political authority of Commission president Ursula von der Leyen. The exact date when he will take up his duties will be confirmed later.

Pourgourides is a Cypriot politician with long experience in European and international affairs. According to the commission, he has built strong skills in strategic analysis, stakeholder relations, policy coordination and diplomacy, which are considered essential for representing the institution in Cyprus.

Before his appointment, he worked in the office of commissioner Stella Kyriakides during her term at the European Commission. He had also served in the House of Representatives and as secretary of the Cypriot parliamentary delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe.

The commission said his selection reflects his ability to manage complex political and communication environments, to strengthen cooperation with institutions, political scene and civil society, and to promote EU priorities in Cyprus. His knowledge of European institutions and experience in both national and European politics were described as key factors behind the decision.