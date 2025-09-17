The Golden Age: a dance-party

With a dazzling existential party performance presented by the Greek National Opera, the curtain rises on the Nicosia International Festival 2025. On Thursday and Friday, the Nicosia Municipal Theatre welcomes the production The Golden Age by the renowned Artistic Director of the Ballet Konstantinos Rigos.

The upcoming dance production is not only the inaugural performance of the festival but also one of this week’s must-see performances. A dizzying party set in an opera is about to take the theatre’s stage. Following its premiere in Novi Sad at the Belgrade Dance Festival, and presentations at the packed Stavros Niarchos Hall in Athens which received standing ovations and rave reviews, Nicosia has earned its turn.

“The Golden Age is a manifesto for tomorrow,” comment organisers. Tickets are already on sale on More.com for a dance performance unlike any other.

This marks the start of a new season of performances by the festival, which will fill the autumn agenda. Coming up soon are music nights by local artists, traditional festivals in municipal gardens, acclaimed Greek stars, performances by the National Theatre and even a festival on two wheels.

The Golden Age

Dance party performance by Konstantinos Rigos and the Greek National Opera. Part of Nicosia International Festival 2025. September 18-19. Nicosia Municipal Theatre, Nicosia. 8.30pm. Tickets from €20. https://www.more.com/cy-en/tickets/dance/xrysi-epoxi-tou-mpaletou-ethnikis-lyrikis-skinis-konstantinou-rigou









