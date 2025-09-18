The Bank of Cyprus on Thursday announced that it is organising an informational open day for the BoC Fintech Hackathon 6.0, which will take place remotely on September 23, 2025, at 5:30 PM.

The event will present the objectives, thematic areas, and the process of the hackathon, which is now in its sixth edition.

The organisers said the open day is designed for anyone interested in taking part in the Innovation Marathon, including those with ideas or solutions, as well as those wishing to act as mentors, data providers, or communication sponsors.

“Fintech is everywhere,” they said, adding that the use of financial technology spans every sector of society and the economy.

They explained that fintech ranges from social innovation and solutions that improve everyday life, to sustainability and green practices, and even smart cities that leverage data and technology to enhance quality of life.

They added that fintech is a catalyst for change and growth at every level.

The goal of the BoC Fintech Hackathon 6.0 is the creation of innovative solutions in the field of financial technology, taking them to the stage of a Minimum Viable Product, with the potential to evolve into fully functional applications.

The hackathon is open to developers, startups, professionals, and students, as well as anyone eager to actively contribute to the creation of applications that foster youth entrepreneurship and expand services in the fintech sector.

The agenda for the open day includes greetings, a presentation on the theme “Fintech Everywhere,” and contributions from speakers such as Lia Ioannou, Head of IT Performance and Relationship Management at Bank of Cyprus, and George Karamanolis, Co-Founder and CTO/CIO of Crowdpolicy, who will discuss best practices in the public sector and smart cities.

Additional speakers include Antonia Mavrohanna, Product Manager Digital at Bank of Cyprus, Angelos Constantinides, Technical Lead at Jinius, Charalambos Papadopoulos from the Municipality of Nicosia Smart City Department, George Cassar from IBM, and Helen Takoudis from Microsoft.

Depy Douros, Open Innovation and Operations Manager at Crowdpolicy, will present the hackathon process and goals before the session concludes with a Q&A segment.

The bank also mentioned that the agenda will be updated with additional content up to the day of the event.

Those interested in participating in the open day and learning more about the next steps of the hackathon can register at https://bochackathon.com/openday.

The BoC Fintech Hackathon 6.0 is being held by the Bank of Cyprus with the technological and organisational support of innovation company Crowdpolicy.