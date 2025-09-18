Cyprus has launched a public consultation on a draft bill to modernise and strengthen rules governing mergers and business concentrations.

The Competition Protection Commission said the draft, titled ‘the Control of Business Concentrations (Amendment) Law of 2025’, will be open for comments from September 15, 2025, until October 20, 2025.

In plain terms, the legislation sets out how large companies can merge or acquire others in Cyprus, ensuring that such deals do not harm competition or consumers.

The draft bill proposes updates to the existing Control of Business Concentrations Law [Law 83(I)/2014] to bring it in line with European Union rules on data protection, fair digital markets, and foreign subsidies that distort the internal market.

The amendments aim to change the law’s scope, adjust notification thresholds for mergers, strengthen the powers of the commission, and improve certain provisions for clarity and effectiveness.

Interested stakeholders are invited to submit comments, observations and suggestions through the e-consultation platform at https://e-consultation.gov.cy or by email using the attached Comment Submission Form by October 20, 2025.

The draft bill and the Comment Submission Form are also available on the Competition Protection Commission’s website at www.competition.gov.cy.

The commission highlighted that the public consultation is a crucial step in modernising Cyprus’ legal framework and ensuring compliance with EU standards.