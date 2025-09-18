Minerva Insurance Company Public Ltd this week announced that it will review and approve its preliminary results for the first half of 2025 at a board meeting scheduled for Tuesday, September 30, 2025.

According to the announcement, the board will convene at 10.30am at the company’s offices in Nicosia.

The company informed the Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) of the planned session, saying that it will focus on examining and endorsing the preliminary results for the six-month period ending June 30, 2025.