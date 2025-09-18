Airline reaches 10 million passengers, marks 5 years in Larnaca

Low-cost carrier Wizz Air on Thursday announced it has reached 10 million passengers to and from Cyprus and marked the fifth anniversary of its base in Larnaka.

According to the announcement, the event took place at Larnaca International Airport in collaboration with Hermes Airports.

Deputy Minister of Tourism Kostas Koumis, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Works Marina Ioannou Hasapi, and Permanent Secretary of the Deputy Ministry of Tourism Costas Constantinou attended the event.

They were joined by ambassador of Hungary to Cyprus Krisztina Lakos, Hermes Airports CEO Eleni Kaloyirou, Mayor of Larnaka Andreas Vyras, Deputy Mayor Iason Iasonides and other tourism sector representatives.

During the event, Wizz Air gave five passengers “Golden Tickets” during the 10 millionth flight to Cyprus.

Wizz Air also announced a 10 per cent discount on flights from Cyprus between November and March.

The airline also said that it will expand its operations by launching 10 new routes in the coming months, including its first routes from Paphos.

New destinations include Barcelona, Gyumri, Skopje, Suceava, Timisoara, Tirana, Tuzla and Venice from Larnaka, and Yerevan and Warsaw from Paphos.

Andras Rado, Head of Communications at Wizz Air, said the airline was proud to reach 10 million passengers and five years of operations in Cyprus.

“Cyprus is one of the most dynamic hubs in our network, and we remain committed to offering more travellers safe and affordable flight options,” he said.

“We will continue to invest in Cyprus, further strengthening air connectivity while supporting the country’s tourism and economy,” he added.

Maria Kouroupi, Director of Aviation Development, Marketing and Communication at Hermes Airports, said the growth of Wizz Air in Cyprus showed how collaboration could create value and benefit the tourism sector and the economy.

“Together, we are creating real value with a positive impact on travellers, the tourism and the economy of our country,” she said.

“Building on this momentum, we look ahead to carry this momentum forward, establishing Cyprus as a true year-round destination and shaping the airports of the next generation,” Kouroupi added.

The airline also announced the launch of its “Customer First Compass” plan, a €14 billion programme, including “My Journey”, a new in-app feature for passengers to manage flights.