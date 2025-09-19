The Bank of Cyprus (BoC) on Friday announced that it hosted the certification ceremony for the “STEAME Teacher Facilitator” micro-credential earlier this week.

The event took place on Wednesday, September 17, at the bank’s headquarters in Nicosia and recognised the teachers who successfully completed the 2025 certification programme.

The programme was organised by the Cyprus Mathematical Society, in collaboration with the Cyprus Pedagogical Institute, the European Association of Career Guidance and the University of the National Education Commission in Krakow.

According to the announcement, Education Minister Athena Michaelidou personally awarded the certifications to the participating teachers.

The certification programme ran from February to July 2025.

“During the programme, teachers received theoretical training in various aspects of STEAME education and took part in experiential workshops where they co-created STEAME learning and creativity plans with other educators,” bank explained.

“A key requirement for the successful completion of the programme and the awarding of the “STEAME Teacher Facilitator” micro-credential was the implementation of the learning and creativity plans with students aged 10 to 16 years old,” it added.

The students participated in the “Mathematics and STEAME” summer school organised by the Cyprus Mathematical Society in Agros in July 2025.

“The Bank of Cyprus continues to provide long-term support for all initiatives of the Cyprus Mathematical Society and remains committed to promoting innovative learning opportunities for teachers and students in Cyprus,” the announcement concluded.