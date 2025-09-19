Cyprus has recorded a sharp rise in drug seizures in 2025, with cannabis and cocaine quantities doubling compared to last year.

The rise comes amid intensified, targeted operations at the country’s entry points, according to Christos Andreou, commander of the drug squad Ykan.

He stated that the kilograms of cannabis and cocaine seized have doubled compared to the same period last year, while the number of arrests has remained steady, suggesting improved effectiveness of enforcement efforts.

From January 1 to August 31, 2025, authorities seized 613 kilograms of cannabis – 279 kilograms more than in the same period in 2024 – and 39.5 kilograms of cocaine, up by 33.5 kilograms.

They also confiscated 1.5 kilograms of cannabis resin, compared to one kilogram last year, and 50 cannabis plants, up from 14 the previous year.

During the same period, there were 781 cases involving 768 people, nearly identical to last year’s 752 cases and 768 people, indicating that operations are now “more targeted and effective,” Andreou said.

By September 19, 2025, authorities had seized 640 kilograms of cannabis, 40 kilograms of cocaine, 2 kilograms of cannabis resin, and 50 cannabis plants.

At the same time, the customs department confiscated 2,476 THC-containing cannabinoid products in various forms, including jellies, chocolates, oils, beers, cookies, capsules, and electronic cigarettes.

The commander noted that traffickers are constantly adapting their tactics, citing a recent case where drugs were hidden inside cereal packages, uncovered by the drug squad.

Andreou expressed concern over Captagon, a dangerous synthetic pill widely distributed in Syria and Lebanon and sometimes used by extremists.

Although Captagon has not yet been detected in Cyprus, reports indicate increased trafficking in the region, prompting authorities to remain on high alert.

Police are also intensifying their focus on the financial networks behind trafficking, conducting dozens of financial investigations and freezing assets linked to suspects.

“Behind the large quantities of drugs lies organised crime with enormous financial benefits,” he emphasised.

Since 2020, authorities have launched 89 financial investigations, seizing a total of €1,426,554 and confiscating €833,783. The largest sum confiscated so far came in 2025, amounting to €357,383.

The department has also boosted prevention efforts through its early intervention program. In 2025, 205 people aged 14 to 24 were referred to treatment centres.

Of these, 143 are themselves substance-dependent, while the remaining 62 come from their support environment, their parents or relatives.

The goal is to offer young people a second chance before drug involvement becomes irreversible, Andreou added.