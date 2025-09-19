Two strikers at very different stages of their careers defined the opening games of this seasons Champions league competition.

In Manchester, Erling Haaland broke another record as Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City eased past Napoli. In Newcastle, Marcus Rashford marked his European debut for Barcelona with a stunning double that silenced St James’ Park and hinted at a revival of the English forward’s once-faltering career.

Haaland becomes fastest to 50

At the Etihad, City’s rhythm looked unshakable against a Napoli side reduced to 10 men after just 21 minutes, when Giovanni Di Lorenzo was shown a straight red card for hauling down Haaland as the striker burst through on goal.

The dismissal spoiled what was meant to be an emotional return for Kevin De Bruyne, City’s former captain, who left for Italy this summer after a decade of silverware. He lasted only 25 minutes before Antonio Conte reshuffled his team in damage control. The Belgian was cheered throughout, with a giant banner declaring “King Kev, once a Blue, always a Blue” unfurled in the stands.

City piled on the pressure, racking up 23 shots to Napoli’s one. Vanja Milinkovic-Savic denied a near own-goal from Matteo Politano just before halftime and kept the Italians in contention until Haaland inevitably struck. In the 56th minute, Phil Foden flicked a ball across goal, and Haaland ghosted behind his marker to nod home.

The goal was his 50th in the Champions League — achieved in just 49 matches. It smashed the previous benchmark set by Ruud van Nistelrooy, who needed 62 games to reach the same tally in 2007.

“Erling is always going to make that run,” said Foden. “It’s unheard of what he’s doing — breaking every record going. What an unbelievable player.”

Jeremy Doku doubled the advantage nine minutes later with a dazzling solo effort, darting past two defenders and squeezing his shot beneath Milinkovic-Savic. Guardiola was delighted with the professionalism of his side, praising Napoli’s resistance but insisting City’s patience and structure told in the end.

City’s 2-0 victory sets them firmly on course in the new Champions League league phase, where they aim to secure a top-eight finish to avoid an extra playoff round.

Rashford’s redemption in Newcastle

If Haaland’s story was one of inevitability, Rashford’s was one of redemption. Back on English soil, wearing Barcelona’s colors, the 26-year-old forward delivered a reminder of the devastating talent that once made him Old Trafford’s brightest hope.

Hansi Flick’s Barça side were missing key youngsters Lamine Yamal, Alejandro Balde, and Gavi, and were rattled early by Newcastle’s high press. Joan Garcia, deputizing in goal, produced a sharp reflex save to deny Harvey Barnes from close range, keeping the five-time champions afloat.

Gradually Barcelona wrestled control, and in the 58th minute Rashford rose to meet Jules Kounde’s cross, angling his header inside Nick Pope’s far post. Just nine minutes later, he produced an even more spectacular moment: seizing on a loose ball at the edge of the box, he shifted right and unleashed a strike that kissed the crossbar on its way into the top corner.

Anthony Gordon gave Newcastle late hope with a 90th-minute tap-in, but Rashford’s brace proved decisive.

For Rashford, the goals were not just a statistical milestone — his first in Barça colors — but a personal vindication after a turbulent final season at Manchester United. Flick, who had made Rashford’s signing a summer priority, beamed afterward: “I see what he’s capable of every day in training. He scored two remarkable goals today. The second one was probably better, but the most important thing is his confidence is growing. We need to help him keep going.”

Rashford himself sounded revitalized: “I’m learning a new way of playing football in Barcelona and that’s making me a better player. It’s an incredible experience to play for this team. I’m enjoying it — as the season progresses, I think I’ll play even better.”

The goals also extended Rashford’s impressive personal record against Newcastle: seven career strikes, with only Leicester City having suffered more often at his hands.

Strikers Define the Night

For Guardiola, City’s victory was a continuation of their European march. For Flick, Barcelona’s win may prove a turning point in restoring confidence to a side rebuilding around new pieces. But beyond the team narratives, this Champions League night belonged to two forwards.

Haaland, relentless and record-breaking, reminded Europe that he remains its most prolific force. Rashford, with joy and freedom rekindled, suggested that his Barcelona chapter may yet become the renaissance that reignites his career.

Between them, they made the opening round of the Champions League less about systems or strategies, and more about the enduring power of great strikers to change a game — and a season — in a single night.

Thursday’s Champions League results

Club Brugge 4 Monaco 1

FC Copenhagen 2 Leverkusen 2

Frankfurt 5 Galatasaray 1

Man City 2 Napoli 0

Newcastle 1 Barcelona 2

Sporting 4 Kairat Almaty 1