Seven additional smart storage box installations will soon be added along the Paralimni–Deryneia municipal beachfront, the municipality announced on Friday.

“The first installation, consisting of 40 storage boxes, has already been completed, while seven more are being set up at other points along the coastal front,” the municipality said.

Mayor Giorgos Nikolettos called the project “a pioneering move that solves the problem beachgoers face when storing personal belongings, as well as for those who walk the Protaras coastal promenade for their daily exercise.”

The smart lockers can be opened either through palm recognition or by entering a four-digit code, and each contains a cable for charging electronic devices.

Rental fees are set at €1 per hour or €8.90 for up to 24 hours for small boxes, and €2 per hour or €12.90 for up to 24 hours for large boxes.

The municipality clarified that installation and operation are handled by a private company, which is also responsible for setting the prices.