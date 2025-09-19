Noah Lyles scorched to a fourth successive world 200 metres gold on Friday as he delivered his trademark drive to the line to triumph in 19.52 seconds, pipping compatriot and perennial bridesmaid Kenny Bednarek, who took silver in 19.58.

Lyles, third in his defence of the 100m title on Sunday, held four fingers in the air after crossing the line as he now matches Jamaican superstar Usain Bolt, who won four in a row from 2009-15.

As Lyles celebrated, Bednarek, who finished a painful fourth in the 100m, looked distraught as he now has two world and two Olympic silvers in the event.

Bryan Levell took bronze in a personal best 19.64, edging Botswana’s Olympic champion Letsile Tebogo, to win Jamaica’s first medal in the event since Bolt’s sprint double in 2015.

Lyles had a belated start to the season as he struggled with injury and said he was trying to cram in races to get sharp for Tokyo.

He was not quite there for the 100, where he was beaten by Jamaican duo Oblique Seville and Kishane Thompson, but showed with his season-leading 19.51 in Thursday’s 200m semis that he was approaching his best.

Always the showman, Lyles arrived on Friday sporting a new look, with his shaggy hair bleached and bouncing. When his name was announced on the start line he let out a guttural roar to the sky.

BEDNAREK COMES UP SHORT AGAIN IN DUEL WITH LYLES

Once down to business he and Bednarek knew the dance off by heart, not that the latter will be happy with his role.

Bednarek ran a powerful bend and was leading with 50, 40, 30, 20 and 10 metres to go, only for Lyles to sweep past him yet again for gold.

“I wanted it pretty bad,” said Lyles, who won bronze in the same stadium in the no-fans 2021 Olympics.

“One, because I didn’t win the 100, then two, I wanted to rewrite a memory here in Tokyo which just wasn’t as good as it could be, and it wasn’t because of the colour of the metal, it was more because of the state of my mindset, not having the crowd.

“It’s just such a blessing to have everybody come out here and you can just feel the energy. It’s everything you could ever want from a crowd.

“Being patient was the most important thing tonight. I knew some of the guys were going to tighten up but I just stayed relaxed and got the job done.

“This is amazing and such a joyous moment I am going to keep with me forever. Now I want to win the gold medal in the relay and I can’t wait for 2027 to become the only man to win five 200 metres titles.”

As Lyles enjoyed a leisurely lap of honour alongside fellow American Melissa Jefferson-Wooden after her 200m win, Bednarek trudged off to face “that question” from waiting journalists.

“I don’t like being second. I’ve been second for what, five years, six years now?, he said.

“So, I’ve got to clean some things up. I’ll look back at the tape and see what I can do to be better. Today, I did what I could muster. But it’s not the best version of me. I’m always improving every single year learning some new things.”